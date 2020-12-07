Key data results: - In a post-hoc analysis, the sustained seizure freedom rate at 52 weeks during the FREEDOM study with FYCOMPA at 4mg/day was 62.5% (n=20/32) in newly diagnosed/untreated patients with Partial-Onset Seizures (POS) - In a retrospective real-world study of FYCOMPA as early add-on, seizure freedom rates were 34.8% (n=125/359) and 56.1% (n=32/57) in patients with focal and generalized seizures, respectively