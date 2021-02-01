CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phil and Nikki Ephraim, founders of El Faro ministries, announced today that they are resuming leadership and control of the Guatemalan ministry.
El Faro, which means lighthouse in Spanish, is an interdenominational Christian ministry anchored on a 42-acre campus along the Atlantic coastline of Guatemala.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Ephraims announced they would be transitioning leadership to Mission of Hope Haiti, an organization based in Austin, Texas. However, as a result of God's leading, the Ephraims will continue operational, ministry and financial leadership for El Faro.
"Our continued vision is to see El Faro be run by Guatemalans for Guatemala, and we'll personally direct the future of the organization toward that end," said Phil Ephraim.
From a piece of property bought by the Ephraims in 2003 – sight unseen – the campus has expanded into one of the largest Christian retreat and outreach centers in Central America. It serves as a ministry center for medical outreaches, humanitarian aid, retreats, education and Christian evangelism.
El Faro has a state-of-the-art eye surgery clinic, dental clinic and housing for volunteer medical and ministry teams. A water filtration plant provides clean drinking water for hundreds of villagers. The El Faro campus has hosted more than 5,000 volunteers who have provided medical help, housing construction and pastoral training. A computer lab trains 200 students per week, scholarships are provided to students, and classrooms are used for education and tutoring.
When many ministries shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, El Faro's in-country staff delivered food and supplies to surrounding communities. In the wake of two devastating hurricanes, El Faro served more than 50,000 meals and resources to homeless families.
Learn more about El Faro and how you can be involved in changing the lives of Guatemalan people in need at misionelfaro.org.
About El Faro:
Founded in 2003, El Faro is one of the largest Christian outreach centers in Central America. Located on the Caribbean coast of Guatemala, it serves as lighthouse of hope for those living in desperation. Our mission is to express the love, grace and mercy of Jesus Christ to the people of Guatemala.
