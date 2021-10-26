CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The abuse of elderly and vulnerable people is unimaginable for most of us. The idea that there are people in the world that behave this way may be unthinkable, but it's the reality we live in. Abuse is more than the beatings and violence (although this happens too), that we may associate with the word "abuse." Elderly abuse includes mental, emotional, and spiritual assaults as well. A recent TikTok video shows a caretaker mocking an elderly man who is hard of hearing before the caregiver begins to shout right before the video cuts off. This type of abuse is heartbreaking for all of us especially the family which entrusted the caregiver. Unfortunately, this type of subtle abuse can go on unnoticed and is more common than you think.
According to the CDC, "Abuse, including neglect and exploitation, is experienced by about 1 in 10 people aged 60 and older who live at home. From 2002 to 2016, more than 643,000 older adults were treated in the emergency department for nonfatal assaults and over 19,000 homicides occurred."
Neglect, exploitation, financial abuse, and emotional or psychological abuse can be just as harmful as sexual or physical abuse. It's important to watch for warning signs and make sure your caregivers know exactly what abuse looks like. The CDC defines abuse as:
- Physical abuse is when an elder experiences illness, pain, injury, functional impairment, distress, or death as a result of the intentional use of physical force and includes acts such as hitting, kicking, pushing, slapping, and burning.
- Sexual abuse involves forced or unwanted sexual interaction of any kind with an older adult. This may include unwanted sexual contact or penetration or non-contact acts such as sexual harassment.
- Emotional or Psychological Abuse refers to verbal or nonverbal behaviors that inflict anguish, mental pain, fear, or distress on an older adult. Examples include humiliation or disrespect, verbal and non-verbal threats, harassment, and geographic or interpersonal isolation.
- Neglect is the failure to meet an older adult's basic needs. These needs include food, water, shelter, clothing, hygiene, and essential medical care.
- Financial Abuse is the illegal, unauthorized, or improper use of an elder's money, benefits, belongings, property, or assets for the benefit of someone other than the older adult.
So, how can you ensure your loved ones are safe? Listen to them. If they seem anxious or worried, try to understand why. Learn the signs of physical abuse as well as other types of torment. Watch for and report any concerns to the National Center of Elder Abuse hotline. Also, educate yourself and make sure your caregivers are knowledgeable as well.
The National Certification Board for Alzheimer Care is dedicated to spreading awareness and aiding in the prevention of elder abuse. The National Certification Board for Alzheimer Care (NCBAC™) is an allied healthcare board certification organization, which confers two national credentials and maintains a Registry for Certified Alzheimer Caregiver™ (CAC™); and Certified Alzheimer Educator™ (CAEd™). It provides a national certification program that promotes the public good by providing credentialing and registry services for those who care for people with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. It also grants support and educational resources as well as acknowledgment and recognition to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others. For more information, visit http://www.NCBAC.net.
