ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the physicians at the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia revamped how their clinics operate in observance of the Center for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) guidelines. These Atlanta podiatrists are promoting social distancing, implementing COVID-19 screening procedures, and asking patients to come alone to their appointments when possible. These clinical practices have allowed for patients across Georgia to safely receive foot and ankle care during these unprecedented times.
Recently, CDC guidelines have allowed elective foot surgery to resume in Georgia, making it ideal for procedures to be done at the group's state-licensed surgery centers.
"We realize that our patients still have quality of life needs related to their feet and ankles which require elective surgery, and we have been working with all of our podiatrists to ensure our patients, and staff remain safe and stay informed as we resume elective procedures," says Dr. Gregory Alvarez, a seasoned veteran of the Georgia Podiatric Community.
The physicians at the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia, one of Atlanta's top podiatry groups, have embraced the "new normal," instituting enhanced safeguards and screening procedures in their surgery centers just as they have done within their clinics. Each of their privately held surgical centers is accredited and follows all federal, state, and local public health recommendations and guidelines, permitting the safe reopening of their facilities.
In fact, if patients choose to have elective foot surgery, it makes sense to have the procedure done in an environment with fewer people. Inside a much smaller setting, the use of surgery centers lowers the risk for exposure to infection compared to any hospital or large multi-specialty center.
These Atlanta facilities are fully equipped and highly specialized in foot and ankle surgery. The medical staff is exclusively trained on podiatric procedures and therefore able to provide patients with a higher standard of care.
Lastly, recovery time plays a role in elective surgery, as it typically requires weeks of healing and rehabilitation.
"We are seeing patients across Georgia with unprecedented amounts of time and flexibility to heal appropriately from elective procedures. Time off for patients who work inside industries such as air travel, education, manufacturing, and hospitality allows the opportunity to have surgery which may have otherwise been put off," said Dr. Gregory Alvarez.
Depending on the patient's circumstances, now might be the best time for elective surgery at the smaller, safer, state-accredited centers operated by the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia.
