ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seal Shield, LLC, the world leader in Infection Prevention technology, today announced it will be the official Infection Control sponsor of the upcoming HiMSS21 in-person Global Health Conference & Exhibition held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Seal Shield's revolutionary ElectroClave UV-C disinfection systems will be positioned throughout the conference for convenient sterilization of cell phones, tablets, badge readers and other mobile devices. The ElectroClave™ by Seal Shield is an unmatched UV-C LED disinfection system, providing 360-degree disinfection of mobile devices and high-touch items with 0% material degradation and zero ozone emissions. Originally designed to combat the rate of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) within healthcare, the ElectroClave now serves as an all-in-one solution for high level disinfection and management of mobile devices. The ElectroClave achieves a 99.9% reduction of Staphylococcus, Escherichia coli, MRSA, and CRE on hard, nonporous surfaces.
Last year, COVID-19 upended the traditional conference experience leaving industry professionals around the globe forced to cancel in-person events and resort to virtual meetings in their place. This summer, HiMSS21, the can't-miss health information and technology event of the year, is taking the plunge to host a "hybrid" conference, which will convene in-person while also accommodating virtual participation.
HiMSS has committed "to host a safe and meaningful conference." On-site health and safety measures include full vaccination of all attendees, mask requirements for the HiMSS campus, rigorous and frequent cleaning at all venue locations, and ElectroClave UV-C mobile device disinfection stations by Seal Shield, accessible in high-traffic areas throughout the conference venues.
Conference-goers will be able to easily access the ElectroClave units stationed in the following venue locations during HiMSS21:
- Sands Expo Center Level One- Near the PPE Station and Charging Station
- Sands Expo Center Level Two- Near Two Entrances, Two PPE Stations, Charging Station, Showroom Entrance, and Food & Beverage Area
- The Venetian Level Three- Lobby
- The Venetian Level Four- Lobby
- The Venetian Level Five- Lobby Near the Charging Locker
- Caesars Ballrooms- In the Concession Area, the Health & Wellness Information Center, and Near the Information & PPE Station
"The connection between Information Technology products and Infection Control solutions has never been more important", states Seal Shield CEO, Bradley Whitchurch. "Seal Shield is honored to be chosen as the disinfection solution of choice for HiMSS 2021."
Seal Shield, LLC is a world leader in innovative Infection Control and healthcare technology. Seal Shield designs, develops, and manufactures advanced Infection Prevention solutions, including waterproof keyboards and mice, multilayer screen protectors, and advanced UV-C technology.
