DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Skin Patches Market By Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Wireless Inpatient Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Iontophoresis Skin patches, Sweat Sensing), By Material, By Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Skin Patches Market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years.
The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.
The market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing. Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.
Regionally, the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2019 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.
Major players in the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market include Quad Industries, Medtronic, MC10, Vitalconnect, Blue Spark Technologies, VivaLNK, Loreal, Proteus Digital Health, Nemaura Medical, Cardiomo, Life Signal, Lief Therapeutics, Isansys Lifecare, Xsensio, Rotex, GE Healthcare, Merck, Boston Scientific, 3M, Daiichi Sankyo, etc.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market based on application, material, type, end-user, company and region.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Electronic Skin Patches Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Skin Patches Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Wireless Inpatient Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Iontophoresis Skin Patches, Sweat Sensing)
6.2.2. By Material (Silicon Based, Polymer Based and Others)
6.2.3. By Type (Disposable and Reusable)
6.2.4. By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
8. Europe Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
9. North America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
10. South America Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
11. Middle East & Africa Electronic Skin Patches Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Quad Industries
14.2.2. Medtronic
14.2.3. MC10
14.2.4. Vitalconnect
14.2.5. Blue Spark Technologies
14.2.6. VivaLNK
14.2.7. Loreal
14.2.8. Proteus Digital Health
14.2.9. Nemaura Medical
14.2.10. Cardiomo
14.2.11. Life Signal
14.2.12. Lief Therapeutics
14.2.13. Isansys Lifecare
14.2.14. Xsensio
14.2.15. Rotex
14.2.16. GE Healthcare
14.2.17. Merck
14.2.18. Boston Scientific
14.2.19. 3M
14.2.20. Daiichi Sankyo
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udzhl2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716