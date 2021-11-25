NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrophysiology market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.00% while recording an incremental growth of USD 3.65 bn from 2020 to 2025. This report by Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Download Free Sample Now for key takeaways on the electrophysiology market
Top 3 Electrophysiology Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers electrophysiology solutions such as effectively accessing, diagnosing, and managing arrhythmias.
- BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG - The company offers different types of electrophysiology such as Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, External Devices, and others.
- Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers different types of electrophysiology, including mapping catheters, and radiofrequency energy, for diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Electrophysiology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Lab Devices
- Ablation Catheters
- Diagnostic Catheters
- Access Devices
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The electrophysiology market is driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures, increasing preference for electrophysiology catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmia treatment, and the growing geriatric population.
View Our Free Sample for more information on market segmentation as well as the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market
Related Reports:
- Image Guided Radiotherapy Market: The image guided radiotherapy market has been segmented by technology (radiation-based systems, non-radiation based systems, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
- Ophthalmic Lens Market: The ophthalmic lens market has been segmented by product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
Electrophysiology Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.00%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.69
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Stereotaxis Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrophysiology-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-65-bn--technavio-301431497.html
SOURCE Technavio