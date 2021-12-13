NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electroretinograph market is driven by factors such as growing aging population and prevalence of eye diseases. Eye disease is a visual impairment condition. It occurs when there is a deviation from the normal structure and function of the eye. Aging is one of the main reasons for eye diseases. The weakening of the vision structure due to aging leads to partial or complete vision impairment. Diagnosis at the initial stage is essential to provide treatment due to the increasing prevalence of eye diseases. ERG is used to assess the status of the retina by measuring the electric response to photic stimulation for the diagnosis of eye diseases. Hence, the growing aging population and the prevalence of eye diseases will drive the demand for electroretinograph during the forecast period.
The electroretinograph market size is expected to increase by USD 16.33 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%, according to Technavio. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 6.66%. The electroretinograph market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The electroretinograph market analysis includes (fixed ERG and portable ERG), application (clinical and research), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) landscape. This report presents a detailed analysis of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters of the market.
The electroretinograph market covers the following areas:
Electroretinograph Market Sizing
Electroretinograph Market Forecast
Electroretinograph Market Analysis
Market Challenges
Factors such as limitations associated with the use of ERG may challenge the market growth. Limitations associated with the use of ERG include age; sex; anesthesia; instrumental factors such as electrode amplification, duration of the stimulus, and the interval between stimuli; and physiological factors such as the size of the pupil, size of the retinal area illuminated, refractive error, dark adaptation, and diurnal variation. Some patients may experience mild ocular discomfort during and after the electroretinograph procedure. They may also feel foreign body sensations on the eye due to the placement of the electrodes during the procedure. Thus, limitations associated with the use of ERG hinder the market growth rate.
Some Companies Mentioned
- CSO S.r.l - The company offers electroretinograph through its product named RETIMAX.
- Diagnosys LLC - The company offers electroretinograph through its products such as Profile Cart and others.
- Diopsys Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph through its products such as Diopsys NOVA, RETINA PLUS, and more.
- Electro Diagnostic Imaging Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph through its VERIS Multifocal System.
- HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - The company offers electroretinograph for a wide range of medical applications such as eye diagnostic and others.
Electroretinograph Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 16.33 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.66
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CSO S.r.l, Diagnosys LLC, Diopsys Inc., Electro Diagnostic Imaging Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Konan Medical USA Inc., LKC Technologies Inc. , Metrovision, Neurosoft, and Roland Consult Stasche and Finger GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
