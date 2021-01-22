STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta AB (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has sold its 7.3 percent of the outstanding common stock (11,501,597 shares) in ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRAY). Elekta has no remaining shares in ViewRay after the transaction.

The shares in ViewRay were purchased in a public offering in December 2019 at USD 3.13 per share and sold today at USD 4.65 per share. The proceeds from the sale were approximately USD 53 million, resulting in a gain of approximately USD 17.5 million. The gain will be booked in Elekta's third quarter 2020/21.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012
e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com  
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25
e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

This is information that Elekta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on January 22, 2021. (REGMAR)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

