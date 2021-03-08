STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has awarded in favor of Elekta in a dispute with Livian GmbH (formerly humediQ GmbH).

The arbitration, reported in the latest interim report (Q3 2020/21), is now finally settled whereby all claims against Elekta group companies are rejected in full.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, VP Corporate Communications

Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com  

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-wins-lawsuit-against-livian-gmbh,c3301556

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-wins-lawsuit-against-livian-gmbh-301242178.html

SOURCE Elekta

