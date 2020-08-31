Element3 Health and the End Loneliness Initiative Join Forces with City of Los Angeles to Combat Isolation and Loneliness Among LA's Older Adults

- End Loneliness Initiative to address rising social isolation among older adults during COVID. - Los Angeles is first city to join initiative, reflecting "hot spot" city's commitment to older adults. - Initiative includes providing older adults free access to Element3 Health virtual clubs. - Initiative underscores the influence of physical, social and mental activity on health.