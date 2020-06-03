FREIBURG, Germany, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleva, a manufacturer of superior biologics, is exploring the potential of one of its drug candidates for first-in-line therapy of COVID-19. The compound, factor H, is part of the complement system, which is believed to affect the severity of the course of COVID-19. Eleva has developed factor H previously for a different indication and taken it through pre-clinical stages.

The complement system is a vital part of the immune system. It recognizes and destroys pathogens and protects the body's own cells with a special component, factor H. Insufficient amounts of factor H lead to excessive inflammation and risk of tissue damage. Emerging evidence suggests that the lung tissue decay observed in severe cases of COVID-19 could be caused by this unregulated inflammation. Current means to inhibit this process use artificial antibodies that block the pathway altogether, stopping the inactivation of pathogens and causing a significant risk of infection. Conversely, supplemented factor H allows for regulated defence while protecting the host cells.

Andreas Schaaf, CEO of Eleva, says: "Unlocking novel therapies is our mission. This path deserves to be explored and may lead to effective treatment of COVID-19."

Eleva has previously developed recombinant factor H for glomerulopathy and taken it through pre-clinical stages. Studies have indicated a significant reduction in inflammation and tissue damage when factor H was supplemented. Eleva is now looking to accelerate the COVID-19-specific evaluation with a pharmaceutical partner.

About Eleva

Eleva develops novel biological therapies with its pharmaceutical partners. The privately-held company leverages its unique moss-based production platform to produce supreme biologics like antibodies, replacement enzymes, or fusion toxins. Eleva has successfully developed drug candidates into clinical phases. 

Press contact:
 eleva GmbH
Fabienne Zeitter 
pr@elevabiologics.com 
+49-761-470-99-0
www.elevabiologics.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.