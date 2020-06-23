KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a leader in the medical marijuana industry with bi-state doctor patient centers, extends offerings for HIPAA-compliant online medical evaluations in accordance with Amendment 2 Section XIV of the Missouri Constitution in Kansas City, Columbia, St. Louis, Springfield, St. Joseph, and Kirksville, Missouri.
Missouri Voters approved Amendment 2 to legalize medical marijuana for qualifying residents on Election Day 2018 with 65.5% support.
The expansion of telemedicine options for qualifying patients in Missouri comes alongside the launch of Missouri's budding medical cannabis industry and the release of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) first annual industry report.
Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics, states, "By Missouri allowing telemedicine appointments for medical cannabis certifications, it is one of the few states that keeps patient access top of mind. We're able to provide patients an easy, safe, and compliant way to get their certifications online."
Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, 256 bit encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online virtual cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care.
Using secure HIPAA-compliant solutions, patients can book appointments online 24/7.
Elevate Holistics' patient advantages allow patients to meet with licensed doctors from the privacy of their homes saving patients time, lowering costs, and expanding healthcare services to those patients with limited mobility and or living in underserved rural communities. The average time from start to finish is 25-minutes.
Elevate Holistics' offerings include the preparing of all records and forms to help ensure patient's application acceptance and end-user patient compliance.
Elevate Holistics 2020 expansion includes operations in the following communities.
- 4139 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
- 419b Southwest Ward Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
- 5906 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, MO 64506
- 214 Missouri 291, Liberty, MO 64068
- 303 North Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203
- 5636 Northeast Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64118
- 111 Westport Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146
Elevate Holistics' turn-key solutions include patient access portals, secure medical services for doctors, and growth offerings for licensed dispensary proprietors.
