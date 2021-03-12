DETROIT, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 14, 2021, the Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter located in Southfield Michigan, with a generous donation from Bro. Willie E. Brake, founder of All About Technology, a certified minority supplier of computers and consumer electronics, will roll out the Alpha Mask Up Michigan campaign. The campaign will distribute personal protection equipment to local area schools, churches, long-term care facilities and first responders.
The mask distribution will take place at the flagship street level retail storefront of All About Technology at 6450 Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 10:00am – 3:00pm.
"The Brothers of the Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will distribute the cases, which contain 100 packs of 5 masks in each case that can be washed and utilized up to 15 times before disposal, to the 19 alumni and undergraduate chapters across the State of Michigan, pre-selected community organizations, and residents of the community," said Bro. David M. Johnson, project chair. "The initial donation of 500,000 masks is equivalent 7,500,000 single use masks for the community."
"I am a firm believer in giving back to the communities that we serve, so All About Technology is pleased to partner with the Brothers of the Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. to provide relief to the community and front-line workers who need our help," said Bro. Willie Brake.
If you are interested in registering your community organization for a case of 500 masks at no charge, please email your name, phone number and a copy of your organization's 501(c)3 determination letter to donations@all-about-technology.com
Bro. Willie E. Brake, MBA is a 1994 initiate of Alpha Upsilon Chapter at Wayne State University in Detroit Michigan, Life Member and Executive Board Member of Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter. He is the founder of All About Technology, a certified disability-owned minority business enterprise based in Detroit, MI.
Bro. David M. Johnson, MBA is a 1984 initiate of Alpha Upsilon Chapter at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, Life Member and Charter Member of Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter in Southfield, MI. He is the owner of David M. Johnson & Associates, LLC a facilities management company.
For further information, please contact Bro. David Johnson at (248) 935-7556 or Bro. Richard James at (313) 268-7955.
Media Contact
Willie Brake, WBrake@all-about-technology.com, +1 3132184888, wbrake@all-about-technology.com
David Johnson, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter, 2489357556, johnsondmi@comcast.net
SOURCE All About Technology