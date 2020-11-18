- $65M Series B Raise Led by New Investors venBio Partners and Cormorant Asset Management, with Participation by Boxer Capital of Tavistock Group, Janus Henderson, Samsara Biocapital, Vivo Capital, and All Existing Series A Investors - - Shawn M. Leland, Founder of Elevation Oncology, Named Chief Executive Officer; Steve Elms, Managing Partner of Aisling Capital, to Remain Chair of Elevation Oncology Board of Directors -