DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
The first ever American bout with an in-competition Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) in place for medical cannabis. Elias Theodorou (18-3) will be the first sanctioned 'cannabis athlete' to compete in the United States, when he heads-up against Bellator veteran Bryan Baker (18-5) in a Pro Middleweight MMA Superfight hosted and promoted by Colorado Combat Club. They headline a ticket that includes 18 other bouts under the cubed3biotech and Leafythings Preliminaries.
WHO:
Elias is the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis in competition in the USA. The Colorado Office of Combative Sports and Colorado Combative Sports Commission granted Theodorou his TUE in May 2021, only months after his first history-making fight in British Columbia, Canada - the first in-competition TUE in both Canada and North America.
INTERVIEWS:
For questions or to book a media interview please contact jess@knowngroup.ca.
WHEN & WHERE:
Saturday, December 19th, 2021, Island Grove Event Center, Greeley, Colorado. The event begins at 5:30 PM local time.
The fight is supported and sponsored by: LeafyThings, Imagine BC, cubed3, and Athletes for CARE. The event will be streamed live exclusively on Pay-Per-View at https://ppv.audiovideoweb.com/ppvlnk/info/grp/163639094427894?id=05232021151657
Live event tickets remain available at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Colorado-Combat-Club-10-Theodorou-Vs-Baker-57028
WHY:
Elias is a UFC veteran and the first-ever Canadian winner of the reality show/tournament, The Ultimate Fighter. He is dedicated to 'Fighting the Stigma' of medical cannabis in sports.
"Validating my US Colorado TUE for cannabis with a fight and finish will officially stamp my place in American sporting history as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete," said Elias Theodorou. "This is a precedent not only for myself, but for other athletes in Colorado and other states, which in turn can create a wave of opportunities for other athletes to apply for the same right to medicate with cannabis in competition."
The event will be commemorated by an exclusive NFT for sale on the New World platform, immortalizing the 'knockout punch' against stigma in professional athletics.
About Elias Theodorou
Elias, "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™. When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About ImagineBC
ImagineBC is a next-generation media company shaping a new landscape for a better world, empowering both content creators and consumers alike to unlock monetary value. By building an open, safe and equitable digital community, ImagineBC is championing a new path that allows everyone to participate in the economics of their data and thereby ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all, not just a few. ImagineBC is available in both the United States and Canada iOS, Android, and web portal. Follow ImagineBC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. To learn more about ImagineBC, visit ImagineBC.net
Media Contact:
Jessica Moran
Founder, Known Group Inc.
1-519-494-5379
Media Contact
Jess Moran, Elias Theodorou, 1-519-494-5379, jess@knowngroup.ca
SOURCE Elias Theodorou