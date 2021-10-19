LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT:
Elias Theodorou will be appearing at the upcoming MJBizCon Conference in Las Vegas Nevada October 19-22nd, 2021. He'll be spending time at the conference highlighting organizations and brands that are continuing to help break the stigma of cannabis use, and offering exclusive content opportunities through ImagineBC, a revolutionary new media company that promotes a safe and equitable digital platform, to stream his next bout live.
The 'Mane Event ®' has joined forces with Athlete's for CARE, and fellow Athlete Ambassadors who are coming together to fight the stigma of cannabis use in, and out of sport, which still exists.
WHO:
As of 2020, Elias is the first mixed martial arts (MMA) professional athlete to receive a sanctioned Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis in sport in both Canada and the USA.
After his incredible most recent win on March 13, 2021 Elias looks toward his next fight in Denver, Colorado.
INTERVIEWS:
Elias is available for media interviews at MJBizCon both on-site and remotely. To book a media interview please contact: Publicist Jess @ jess@jessmco.com, 1-519-494-5379, or visit Elias at The Imagine BC Booth #N2931
WHEN & WHERE:
MJBizCon 2021 - October 19-22nd, 2021
Imagine BC Booth #N2931
WHY:
Elias is a UFC veteran and the first-ever Canadian winner of the reality show/tournament, The Ultimate Fighter. He is also dedicated to 'Fighting the Stigma' of medical cannabis in sports.
Theodorou is the first professional athlete and MMA fighter in the world to receive a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis in competition, which was granted in February by the British Columbia Athletic Commission, and following that granted in Colorado, USA. This historic ruling sets a precedent not only for Elias but all other MMA athletes and boxers who may now apply for the same TUE where medically appropriate. Elias will look to make professional sports history in his next fight, in Denver Colorado as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete North American-Wide.
Elias, "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ImagineBC is a next-generation media company shaping a new landscape for a better world, empowering both content creators and consumers alike to unlock monetary value. By building an open, safe and equitable digital community, ImagineBC is championing a new path that allows everyone to participate in the economics of their data and thereby ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all, not just a few. ImagineBC is available in both the United States and Canada iOS, Android, and web portal. Follow ImagineBC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. To learn more about ImagineBC, visit ImagineBC.net
Media Contact:
Elias Theodorou
Jessica Moran, Founder
519-494-5379
Media Contact
Elias Theodorou, Elias Theodorou, 1-519-494-5379, jess@jessmco.com
SOURCE Elias Theodorou