PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is something millions of women face but do not necessarily discuss - incontinence. ONDRwear is working to eliminate the stigma with its fashionable leak-proof underwear. In support of World Continence Week from June 17-23, the brand continues to normalize incontinence-related issues and provides helpful tools to empower and educate women on this sensitive topic.
ONDRwear founder and urologist Dr. Jessica Lubahn treats women daily in her practice for incontinence and bladder issues (i.e. postpartum moms). She knows first-hand the hardships many face with urinary conditions. She is an expert on addressing incontinence and is a strong advocate for changing the conversation to one of acceptance without shame.
"Those suffering from incontinence often do so in silence. They start to withdraw from society and activities that make them happy. I think it is important for people to understand that this is a very common issue, they are definitely not alone in this, and there is help available."
Dr. Lubahn's mission is two-fold. To rid the stigma around this common condition and to provide underwear that combines comfort and function without compromising style and performance. The protective, moisture-wicking underwear is uber-absorbent, staying dry at more than nine teaspoons of liquid. It is also wearable during menstruation.
Dr. Lubahn goes on to stress that urinary issues do not only affect the older generation. That is why it is important to educate the general population on handling urinary challenges that affect them daily.
Incontinence can happen at any age, men or women. However, by normalizing it, we do not allow it to dictate our lives.
Today's women are on the go, so finding a modern solution to deal with incontinence, bladder leakage, or a heavy period is essential for active lifestyles. Dr. Lubahn is passionately working to not make it a taboo issue anymore. To learn more, visit https://ondrwear.com.
About ONDRwear: ONDRwear is on a mission to eliminate the stigma of incontinence by providing fashionable underwear that is doctor-designed. Choose the undies that best fit your style, and never worry about period, sweat, or bladder leaks again.
