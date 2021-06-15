HONOLULU, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Increasingly, people want to look as good on the outside as they feel on the inside. Elite Health Hawaii is rebranding to Thrive Med Spa & Wellness, making that their new whole-body mission. The new name will better encapsulate the combination of aesthetic medicine and wellness the clinic has evolved into over the past several years. Thrive Med Spa and Wellness will continue the health services they have been offering in Honolulu, but will be further expanding their aesthetic services to help round out the anti-aging focus. In rebranding the company name and image, the approach will provide additional services that will keep their patients looking and feeling great at any age.
"We have listened to our patients, and we know they want to increase the emphasis on the outside," explains Dr. Scott Sanderson, anti-aging medicine and emergency medicine specialist who owns Thrive Med Spa in Honolulu. "The new services we are adding on go a long way toward helping people to live their best life, by looking and feeling their best."
Thrive Med Spa & Wellness's team will take a whole-body approach to helping people with their anti-aging and aesthetics goals. The combination of services being provided at the luxurious Honolulu spa, which address the inside and outside, are aimed at helping people thrive.
Services being offered that can help people look and feel their best include:
- TruSculpt Flex – A cutting edge treatment that builds muscle at a level that could not be achieved in any other way
- TruSculpt ID – A treatment that destroys fat cells as well as tighten skin and decrease cellulite
- CryoSlimming – A treatment that helps naturally destroy fat cells, decrease cellulite, and slow the aging process.
- Pixel8 Skin Tightening – A non-surgical procedure that helps to lift and tighten the skin.
- Health Programs – A full range of treatment programs, such as those focused on weight loss, nutrition and diet, hormone replacement, resting metabolic rate testing, and DEXA scans.
- Aesthetic Services – A range of options that include derma fillers, neuromodulators (Botox, Dysport, Xeomin), PDO threads, medical grade skin care, facials, hydrafacials, teeth whitening, and more.
- Massage – Massage therapy services range from 25-100 minutes. Specialty massages are available, including prenatal and hot stone.
- PRF Hair Restoration – Services using the advanced method of platelet-rich fibrin, which helps with cell regeneration.
- Sexual Wellness
"We are excited to evolve and make this rebranding change. It's going to give us the opportunity to help our patients reach more of their goals," added Dr. Sanderson. "We want to help people feel complete wellness and help them thrive. By focusing on the inside and out, we can help them live their best life and feel confident."
Thrive Med Spa offers a free consultation for those who would like to inquire about their treatment options. Additionally, they provide a personalized treatment plan to help people meet their health and wellness goals. For more information about Thrive Med Spa, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com/
About Thrive Med Spa
Formerly called Elite Health Hawaii, Thrive Med Spa is a full-service medical spa that aims to help people thrive. Their team of professionals offers personalized treatment to help people address internal and external issues, aiming to help with anti-aging, weight loss, body contouring, and more. Their luxurious medical spa is located in Honolulu, and was founded by Dr. Scott Sanderson, an expert in anti-aging medicine and an emergency medicine specialist. For more information, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com
Watch Our Announcement Video Here!
###
Media Contact
Cassi, Game Changer Marketing Solutions LLC, (808) 523-5483, cassi@thrivemedspa.com
SOURCE Thrive Med Spa & Wellness