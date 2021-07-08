PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners chief operating officer, David Haass will be among the 22 local executives, business owners, and other professionals "locked up" for a good cause. The 10th Annual Wheelchairs 4 Kids Jail & Bail Fundraising Event will take place at Eddie V's Prime Seafood restaurant in Tampa on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Each "felon" has a bail amount set for their release from "jail." Julie and Steve Weintraub of Gold & Diamond Source will serve as the judges and release those whose "bail" is met through donations to Wheelchairs 4 Kids. David's "crime" is premium diversion through indirectly "robbing" insurance companies by saving Elite's clients so much money. His bail is set at $3,000, but the more donations exceed that amount, the better.
"Giving back is an integral part of what we do here at EIP," says David Haass. He adds, "Wheelchairs 4 Kids is one of our favorite charities and it is always exciting to have the opportunity to give back in such a big way. The fun that I have at Jail & Bail each year is just a bonus, and when we have the opportunity to actually see kids receive the gift of accessibility, it warms our hearts."
David also participated in the previous two years of Jail & Bail and Elite Insurance Partners serves as a sponsor for other Wheelchairs 4 Kids events each year. These events include the annual Kimberly Knorr Memorial Celebrity Golf Tournament each January and the Wheely Good Time event each fall.
Jail & Bail is a closed event, so only those who have a bail amount set can participate. However, those who wish to be part of this event can read more on the EIP blog and donate online. Every donation makes a difference and is tax-deductible.
About Elite Insurance Partners:
Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help to find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.
About Wheelchairs 4 Kids:
Based in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Wheelchairs 4 Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since 1998, their mission is to help disabled children in need obtain not only wheelchairs but ramps, lifts, home modifications, and opportunities to live life to its fullest.
