PALM HARBOR, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners announced today that the company is on track with current hiring goals. Additionally, the Medicare insurance brokerage will be accelerating recruiting efforts for sales agents in advance of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period in the fall.
The next hiring class of entry level inside sales agents will begin on July 20, 2021. The position is open to those who are already licensed as well as candidates who do not yet have insurance industry experience. Elite Insurance Partners provides licensing and extensive training for new agents, ensuring they are ready to provide top-tier assistance to clients.
Based in Palm Harbor, Elite Insurance Partners seeks professionals in the Tampa Bay area to report to their home office full-time. The company has received awards for an excellent culture and rapid growth, including places on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Best Places to Work (2019, 2020, and 2021) and Fast 50 lists.
"EIP gives our employees a variety of tools and resources to succeed." says Jagger Esch, president and CEO of Elite Insurance Partners. "We have a competitive compensation package, as well as offer bonuses for our top-performing employees. We also offer eligible employees health, vision, and dental coverage, life insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance, contributions to a 401K, a flexible spending account, and more."
Elite Insurance Partners offers a competitive salary with uncapped commission for agents, as well as a full suite of benefits. There are additional incentives for sales agents such as spiffs and an annual trip for top performers. A promotional video was made for the hiring campaign: https://youtu.be/xdjjKqn4H-s
Applying for this position is simple and can be done in three minutes at the following link: https://eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers/inside-sales-agent/
To view additional open positions for multiple departments at Elite Insurance Partners – including management, marketing, and operations – visit: https://eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers/
About Elite Insurance Partners:
Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help to find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.
