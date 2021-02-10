PALM HARBOR, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners was named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Tampa Bay Business Journal.

To place on the list, companies in the Tampa Bay Area with at least 10 employees were nominated for the honor. Companies were categorized by size, as follows:

Small: 10 - 24 employees

Medium: 25 - 49 employees

Large: 50 - 99 employees

Extra Large: 100+ employees

The method utilized to evaluate the companies was an anonymous survey through Quantum Workplace. Employees answered questions about the following aspects: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.

The 2021 Best Places to Work list consists of the companies with the highest employee engagement scores. Elite Insurance Partners, with 55 employees at the time of the survey, scored among the highest in its category.

"This is our third year on Tampa Bay Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work and I'm extremely proud," says Jagger Esch, president and CEO of Elite Insurance Partners. "This goes to show that, even though we're growing quickly, we haven't abandoned our commitment to a strong culture. I'm excited for another great year with this team."

For the full list of award winners, visit: http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay/best-places-to-work

Elite Insurance Partners has seen significant growth in the past year. In 2021, they plan to further expand their team. To see open positions, visit: http://www.eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers

About Elite Insurance Partners:

Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.

###

If you would like more information, please contact Lindsay Engle at LEngle@MedicareFAQ.com.

Media Contact

Lindsay Engle, Elite Insurance Partners, +1 7273063479, lengle@medicarefaq.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Elite Insurance Partners

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.