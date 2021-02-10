PALM HARBOR, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners was named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Tampa Bay Business Journal.
To place on the list, companies in the Tampa Bay Area with at least 10 employees were nominated for the honor. Companies were categorized by size, as follows:
Small: 10 - 24 employees
Medium: 25 - 49 employees
Large: 50 - 99 employees
Extra Large: 100+ employees
The method utilized to evaluate the companies was an anonymous survey through Quantum Workplace. Employees answered questions about the following aspects: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement, and people practices.
The 2021 Best Places to Work list consists of the companies with the highest employee engagement scores. Elite Insurance Partners, with 55 employees at the time of the survey, scored among the highest in its category.
"This is our third year on Tampa Bay Business Journal's list of Best Places to Work and I'm extremely proud," says Jagger Esch, president and CEO of Elite Insurance Partners. "This goes to show that, even though we're growing quickly, we haven't abandoned our commitment to a strong culture. I'm excited for another great year with this team."
About Elite Insurance Partners:
Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.
