PALM HARBOR, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners ranks at #33 out of 50 companies on the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 list with a 65.63% revenue growth between 2018 and 2020. This is the company's third consecutive year placing on the list.
The list includes the fastest-growing privately held companies with headquarters in Tampa Bay. The eligible counties for a company's placement on the list are Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota.
To qualify, companies needed a 2018 revenue of at least $1 million or a 2020 revenue of at least $5 million. Accounting firm RSM US LLP verified the information supplied by every company.
"Even though this is our third time making the Fast 50 list, it never gets less exciting," says CEO of Elite Insurance Partners, Jagger Esch. "Our continued growth throughout the years shows the power of our team and our mission. We're happy to celebrate our success and look forward to more milestones in the future."
Elite Insurance Partners was also included on this year's Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Places to Work list.
About Elite Insurance Partners:
Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help to find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.
