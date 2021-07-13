MALIBU, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ultra-luxury substance use recovery facility previously known as Beach House Treatment Malibu is changing its name to The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. The name change is the centerpiece of a multi-phase branding campaign now beginning its extensive launch.
For years, the renowned recovery center, located directly on the sands of Malibu with sweeping ocean vistas, has successfully served clientele desiring the highest grade of treatment in an environment of total privacy and comfort. Consisting of two five-story villas with sun-kissed balconies and private beach access, as well as another nearby with panoramic cliffside views, the center has earned distinction for its personal, individualized attention, with a staff-to-client ratio of as high as 5:1.
Expanding the Vision for Recovery
The new name change seeks to highlight the treatment center's prestigious locale near Malibu, California's famous point, as well as focus on its role as a turning point for clients recovering from substance use disorders. "As a world-class recovery facility known for discreet privacy, ultra-luxury accommodations and a highly successful recovery rate based on our Integrated Care Alliance, we want to share our vision in a more definitive way," says Michael Gillis, MSW Executive Director of The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center. "Our new name and brand will be introduced through a re-designed website now under construction, a capabilities brochure and extensive signage and correspondence materials. The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center is a name that speaks to our unique standing among the world's elite-of-the-elite recovery facilities."
Woodland Hills, California-based marketing agency Navazon is implementing the branding launch, intended to reflect The Pointe Malibu's ongoing evolution and growth. This new name is expected to be more emblematic of the facility's unique personal care and treatment model.
An Integrated Care Alliance
The Pointe Malibu utilizes three proven treatment methods, which include Evidence, Abstinence and Holistic-Based Treatment, for the mind, body and spirit. Its Integrated Care Alliance is anchored by four key pillars - the medical/clinical staff, the referring professional, the client's family and the recovering client. The center seeks to address the underlying conditions of each client's substance use disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, depression, trauma or a combination of issues.
"At The Pointe Malibu, we understand the very accomplished positions of our clients and the unique, exalted world in which they travel," notes Gillis. "So rather than strip them of the comforts to which they've become accustomed, we provide those luxuries to them during recovery. This includes managed access to devices that help them oversee their ongoing business and professional commitments. In that way, we can help them focus on recovery, without added stresses or worries."
Complete Treatment, Full Support
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center treats the full range of substance use disorders, from alcohol to a range of drug addictions and process addictions. The center offers IMS-certified, medically-supervised detox treatment. Rehab involves daily, individualized 1-on-1 counseling and therapy, group sessions and a wide range of experiential activities, from surf therapy, to hiking, meditation, Tibetan singing bowl healing, yoga and more.
Known for its total, uninterrupted Continuum of Care, The Pointe Malibu manages an active, supportive Alumni Program that enables recovering clients to connect and share experiences and stories with other former residents. A third ocean-view Malibu residence, known as Indigo Ranch, is dedicated to The Pointe Malibu's sober living and transitional living programs. Personal clinicians remain a part of each client's recovery plan, even after discharge from any of the facilities.
"We want to be known as that safe harbor for all of our recovering clients," says Gillis. "Each person is always treated with respect and dignity and, from the moment of admission, we begin building a solid foundation of support that includes participation from all four pillars of our Integrated Care Alliance. That is the essence of who we are."
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center corporate office is located at 22601 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265. To inquire about treatment for yourself, a loved one or a patient, please call (310) 448-1413.
Media Contact
Michele Jackson Powers, The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center, +1 310-881-8773, mjacksonpowers@thepointemalibu.com
SOURCE The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center