ELITechGroup_MDx_Logo.jpg

ELITechGroup MDx LLC

 By ELITechGroup MDx LLC

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITechGroup MDx LLC, a leading global provider of molecular diagnostic testing products, announced today it is introducing the SARS-CoV-2 Plus for Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States. Releasing in early October, the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO uses nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens to test for five infectious targets including SARS-CoV-2 (both ORF1ab & ORF8) influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Developed and manufactured in Bothell, WA, the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO reagents are designed for use on a variety of existing lab instruments including the ELITe InGenius®. The SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO uses RNase P as an endogenous control for increased test reliability and is available under Research Use Only for laboratory facilities to validate the reagents.

"In anticipation of a severe flu season in tandem with the ongoing novel coronavirus, it's imperative that hospitals and labs are equipped with highly-effective tests," said Christoph Gauer, ELITechGroup CEO. "We remain committed to helping healthcare workers on the front lines and will submit our SARS-CoV-2 Plus Assay to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) at the end of October." 

To learn more or order the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO 100-test reagents or to see if it can be used on your current lab instruments, call 800-453-2725 or email at MDxSales@elitechgroup.com. For more information about ELITechGroup MDx in the Unites States, please visit ELITechGroup.com/North-America/.

About ELITechGroup MDx LLC:
ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents. By bringing together IVD specialty companies that offer innovative products and solutions, ELITechGroup has become a major contributor in advancing clinical diagnostics to laboratories in the proximity market, those operating closer to the patient.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.