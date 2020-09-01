BALTIMORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc., a Baltimore-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for genetic diseases and vaccines, announced that Fujita Health University has received a contract from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) to initiate Phase I/II clinical trials of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EXG-5003. Clinical trials are expected to begin at Fujita Health University Hospital in Aichi, Japan in Q1 2021.
EXG-5003 is a temperature-sensitive self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. EXG-5003 was optimized for intradermal injection with potential dose-sparing and safety benefits.
About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.
Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is a Baltimore-based biotechnology company, which is focused on curing humanity's ailments through innovations in gene and cell therapy, including stem cell therapy. Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. is now applying its RNA technology to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.ElixirgenTherapeutics.com
About Fujita Health University
Fujita Health University plays a major role in treating COVID-19 patients and conducting its clinical trials in Japan. For more information visit www.fujita-hu.ac.jp/en/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and our planned clinical relationship with Fujita Health University. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixirgen Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements in the future, even if new information becomes available.
