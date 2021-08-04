BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the United Kingdom's exclusive distributor of Florida-based Saltability's Himalayan salt stone massage, spa and beauty wholesaler Ellisons has expanded access to Himalayan salt stone massage training for massage therapists by launching online video training content at a rate of £45 + VA. Saltability's award-winning Himalayan salt stone massage adds another environmentally friendly wellness offering to Ellisons' innovative treatment menu.
"We're delighted to be partnering with Saltability as its sole UK distributor," said Matt Champney, Ellisons commercial director. "We are always looking for new and innovative products which will enhance and broaden our customers' treatment menus. Now spas and salons can offer their clients a deeply relaxing and toxin-free salt stone massage which has benefits for both mind and body, whilst having less impact on the environment."
Saltability's stone massage uses warm Himalayan salt stones containing 84 naturally occurring minerals and elements that stimulate circulation, improve sleep, reduce inflammation and calm the nervous system. No water or chemicals are used in the treatment, making it an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional basalt salt stone massage.
Ellisons' Saltability Himalayan salt stone massage kit contains 20 salt stones (mined from the Himalayas in Pakistan, using socially and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes), a bamboo warming tray, heat mat and a 100% natural disinfectant spray. In addition to use for full body massage, the salt stones may be placed on the hands and feet during manicures and pedicures for a grounding effect and added value for salon clientele.
From August 3rd through 31st, Ellisons is offering 15% off the regular price of training via discount code, SALT15. Interested LMTs can visit Ellisons training site to purchase.
The Saltability partnership complements Ellisons commitment to sustainability which promotes the elimination of single-use plastics as well as marketing products that are ethically sourced and produced.
"This partnership creates a perfect extension for both the Saltability and Ellisons brands – we are both committed to high quality spa experiences that are supportive, not harmful, to the environment," said Saltability founder and CEO Ann Brown. "We are thrilled to work with Ellisons to share our innovative, eco-friendly, therapeutic stone massage with the UK on a larger level."
All Ellisons training courses are accredited by the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine (IPHM).
Founded by Ann Brown in 2014, Saltability is now the spa industry's leading provider of quality Himalayan salt stone treatments and products for top resort, day, medical and destination spas worldwide. Saltability is a Healing Lifestyles Earth Day Beauty Award winner, three-time ISPA Innovation Award winner and a Green Spa Network Sustainability Award finalist.
Media Contact
Jennifer O'Donley, Saltability, 5732304711, jenny@catchphrasepr.com
SOURCE Saltability