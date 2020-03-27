ST. PAUL, Minn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing injured men and women in lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Johnson // Becker represents several individuals who allege they have suffered permanent vision loss after the use of the drug Elmiron, which is prescribed for the treatment of interstitial cystitis and bladder pain. Furthermore, they allege Janssen failed to properly warn patients and their physicians about the substantial eye damage and vision problems associated with the use of their drug Elmiron. The Elmiron lawsuit, Pelczar v. Teva Branded Pharmaceuticals R&D, et al., was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on March 26, 2020.
Teva Branded Pharmaceuticals is based in Pennsylvania while Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of the Johnson & Johnson umbrella of companies, is a New Jersey-based company. These companies have marketed Elmiron since the 1990s. The Plaintiff was diagnosed with permanent retinal injury and vision loss due to Elmiron toxicity. The Plaintiff alleges that the company has never provided any warning of maculopathy or retinopathy associated with the use of the drug or warned patients to have regular eye exams to monitor vision while using Elmiron.
Timothy J. Becker and Stacy K Hauer of Johnson // Becker are counsel of record. Mr. Becker and Ms. Hauer have a combined experience of more than 40 years of litigating mass tort cases involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
