LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that it has selected Elsevier's ClinicalPath (formerly Via Oncology), as the winner of the "Best Computerized Decision Support Solution" award. This is the third consecutive year that Elsevier's ClinicalPath solution has won the MedTech Breakthrough Award.
Elsevier's ClinicalPath presents evidence-based oncology pathways embedded in the clinical workflow to support healthcare providers in making consistent, evidence-based decisions for their patients. With the associated analytics suite, data entered into ClinicalPath is structured and complete, allowing cancer centers to identify and address unwarranted care variation in a timely manner.
Beyond care standardization, data from ClinicalPath can also be used to drive operational efficiencies allowing health systems to identify opportunities for practice improvements and make rapid adjustments. ClinicalPath's analytics also play an important role in clinical trials, where running an efficient research program contributes to a health system's research accreditation and provides patients with access to next-generation treatments.
"For health systems focused on improving patient outcomes and managing costs, high-quality analytics is a critical tool to achieving these goals," said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Participating in value-based care requires practices to perform predictably and sustainably, even in an environment where clinical care is rapidly evolving. ClinicalPath provides timely, accurate and structured data, allowing health systems to not only enhance the quality of care they deliver, but better position themselves to participate in value-based programs."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Access to high-quality analytics are essential to improving patient care and experience," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "ClinicalPath's analytics suite empowers health systems to use these data to derive actionable insights into standardizing care, improving operations, and promoting clinical research. Congratulations to Elsevier and the ClinicalPath team for winning our Best CDS Solution award for a third straight year."
####
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. elsevier.com.
Media Contact
James Johnson, MedTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough