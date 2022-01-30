ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELvation Medical, the world leader in Piezowave technology, is pleased to announce a continuation of its partnership with Richard Wolf Technologies. This partnership will expand the provision of Piezowave focused soundwave therapy machines throughout the United States.
"This partnership will support the growing demand within the U.S. for non-invasive, non-surgical treatment of musculoskeletal problems to help patients get better faster."- Brittany Allison, ELvation Medical Marketing Coordination.
Focused soundwave therapy, also known as MyACT (myofascial acoustic compression therapy), directs compressed sound waves to specific trigger points within the patient's body. This stimulates the body's cells to treat a wide range of musculoskeletal problems, making it ideal for use across industries like urology, physical therapy, orthopedics, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and even plastic surgery.
Improved access to the devices that provide this cutting-edge and proven treatment program can benefit the providers of musculoskeletal treatment, such as chiropractors and physical therapists, as well as their patients.
"MyACT targets tissue at varying depths to create a focused and precise deep tissue massage. The compression and stimulation of MyACT lead to faster healing and pain relief across many types of myofascial dysfunction." - Holger Stahl, ELvation Medical CEO
Over the last 20 years, multiple medical studies and countless patient testimonials confirm the effectiveness of MyACT. This revolutionary treatment is an effective way to address acute, chronic, or even degenerative pain while also boosting practice ROI. ELvation Medical looks forward to making this therapy available to every provider and patient who can benefit from its powerful effects.
"MyACT employs the natural mechanisms by which cells 'convert' mechanical forces into cellular biochemical events. As a result, cells experience heightened expression of proangiogenic genes that encourage increased circulation and pain relief." - Kevin E. Wilk, PT, DPT, FAPTA
About ELvation Medical: ELvation Medical is the world leader in Piezowave technology. The company works with the finest German-made products from Richard Wolf Technologies. They strive to help medical practitioners control pain and restore motion with cutting-edge medical devices that provide cost-effective, non-invasive treatment options that work.
About Richard Wolf Technologies: As a reputable manufacturer of endoscopy and extracorporeal focused soundwave therapy devices and products, Richard Wolf Technologies is guided by the principle of "spirit of excellence." With more than 100 years of experience, Richard Wolf Technologies has pioneered the innovative creation of solutions for human medicine. By integrating science and medicine, Richard Wolf Technologies develops cutting-edge technology that improves the excellence of treatment available to patients throughout Germany and the United States.
Media Contact
Brittany Allison, ELvation Medical, +1 9569043901, brittany.allison@elvationusa.com
Isaul Carballar, CODESM, 9562402771, isaul@codesm.com
SOURCE ELvation Medical