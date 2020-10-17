- Treatment goal in primary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening disorder, is to stabilise the disease and bring patients to haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), the only curative therapy - Unmet medical need remains high, with current standard-of-care therapy associated with adverse events and no decrease in mortality rates in the past 20 years - Pivotal study of emapalumab in primary HLH patients who had no satisfactory response to prior treatments, was the first HLH study to use clinically objective response criteria - Data from sensitivity analysis utilising various definitions of treatment response support the primary analysis and the use of clinically objective response criteria - All analyses support the primary endpoint efficacy of a 63 per cent overall response rate (ORR) in patients with insufficient response to standard of care in the pivotal study.