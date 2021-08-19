TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embark Behavioral Health, a network of nationwide therapy centers for adolescents and young adults, is leading the way in reversing the nation's negative youth mental health trends. With a 25-year legacy of providing results-driven therapy treatments and programs, Embark has become one of the first behavioral health organizations in the United States to undergo and be awarded the new System-Wide Accreditation and Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission.
Though Embark's programs had already earned program-level accreditation, this rigorous level of accreditation required additional systemic policies and procedures. In addition, this system-wide accreditation allows Embark to gain accreditation faster for future programs the company opens.
"We are extremely thankful to our teammates that always prioritize our quality of care and who worked so hard to make this systemic Joint Commission Accreditation happen. Our programs' standards were already high, and we expect care and safety only to improve," said Alex Stavros, Chief Executive Officer of Embark.
As part of the accreditation process, health care professionals specializing in the behavioral health field visited and conducted a review of Embark's organizational policies and standards of care. In addition, they rigorously evaluated Embark's programs and staff policies and procedures that:
- Provide a safe environment for patient care
- Educate about the risks and options for diagnosis and treatment
- Protect patient rights, including privacy rights
- Evaluate patient conditions before, during, and after diagnosis and treatment
- Protect our patients from infectious diseases
- Plan for emergency situations
"This accreditation means that our entire network of inpatient and outpatient care programs is now under our Joint Commission Accreditation," added Alex. "More importantly, this shows the Joint Commission is confident we will apply these same exacting standards to all new Embark programs as they are developed."
The accreditation achieved through the meticulous approval process of The Joint Commission shows that Embark prioritizes all aspects of care and safety for the families they serve.
About Embark Behavioral Health
Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of clinics and programs offering premier mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of adolescent and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide by 2028, Embark is unlike any other behavioral health organization in the United States. Embark offers a full continuum and spectrum of services, a unique 25-years of specialization, a deep legacy of serving youth, and a set of internationally validated outcomes that drive treatment in real-time. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, visit embarkbh.com.
Media Contact
Megan Dean, Embark Behavioral Health, +1 480-565-2106, megan.dean@embarkbh.com
SOURCE Embark Behavioral Health