BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmBeba, an independent, clean family skincare brand, will launch their cult-following Don't Be Rash™ Diaper + All Over Balm at Showfields in store and online starting today, and will be available at C.O. Bigelow at the end of October.
"Since I started EmBeba, I knew I wanted to make our diaper balm accessible to all families, which meant not restricting our balm to just online, but expanding to physical retail as well," said Thai-Anh Hoang, founder of EmBeba. "I'm so excited to reach new customers and new families that may have not heard of us yet, thanks to great partners like Showfields and C.O. Bigelow, who believe in our product."
Founded by Thai-Anh Hoang, a mom whose daughter struggled with eczema, EmBeba continues to be recognized by parents and industry leaders as a must-have solution for sensitive skin among kids (and parents!). Since launching in January, EmBeba's diaper balm has already received numerous awards and accolades including Parents Magazine's Best Skin Care for Kids, a 2021 National Parenting Product Award and was ranked #1 in New Releases in Diaper Balms on Amazon. The brand's revolutionary, all natural diaper balm uses plant-based ingredients, along with sustainable packaging, to provide the cleanest and most effective formulation possible. With EmBeba's innovative packaging, the balm-and-applicator-in-one design allows for the easiest, no-mess application diaper balm users have ever seen.
"At Showfields, we believe in curating the most inspiring experiences and brands that ignite the curious imagination and we believe EmBeba has really created a powerful story that is worthy of sharing with our customers," said Tal Zvi Nathanel, CEO at Showfields.
All EmBeba products are sustainable, made with 100% biodegradable and recyclable materials, fragrance free, cruelty free and tested for 481 pesticide residues. They are also pediatrician and dermatologist tested and comply with EU standard and Whole Food premium body care ingredient standards.
"Our mission has always been about elevating effective, all natural products that align with our apothecary standards," said Ian Jay Ginsberg, President of C.O. Bigelow. "We carefully scour the universe for the best, most effective products out there, and EmBeba is one of them. We are thrilled to welcome the EmBeba brand to C.O. Bigelow, as we know our customers will love this solution-based remedy for all their skin sensitivities."
For more information on EmBeba, visit http://www.embeba.com or to request a wholesale order, email sales@embeba.com.
