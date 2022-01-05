TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials for central nervous system (CNS) conditions have historically been notoriously difficult for a myriad of reasons with a failure rate for new drugs being very high relative to other therapeutic areas. This has caused the industry to think long and hard about remaining or entering this space. Yet the need for novel therapies to slow down or halt disease progression has never been more urgent.
Using a variety of neuroscience tools and techniques at the Phase I or first-in-human (FIH) phase of the drug development pipeline, it is possible to gather the data and insights needed to build a detailed picture of the CNS effects of drug candidates. This data can help to build a business case for future CNS clinical trials.
This webinar will provide an overview of the utility of neuroscience techniques, specifically electrodiagnostic markers (EDMs), for measuring target engagement in FIH clinical trials. The speakers will use examples to discuss the application of neuroscience techniques to measure and record target engagement and measure dose response in clinical trials investigating CNS-active drugs.
Join Dr. Roisin McMackin, Postdoctoral Fellow, Academic Unit of Neurology, Trinity College Dublin; Dr. Simon Hutchings, Director of Pharmacology, Simbec-Orion; and Tonia Smreczak, Managing Director, The Science Behind, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9am EST (2pm GMT/UK) to learn about the practical considerations of building neuroscience into CNS clinical trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Embedding Neuroscience Techniques to Measure Target Engagement in First-In-Human CNS Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks