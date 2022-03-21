EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emblation Limited, the global leader in medical microwave technology, is delighted to announce the launch of Swift® Microwave Therapy in the Middle East. Working in close partnership with industry expert Elie Helou from Neomed Trading, Swift® is now available in the UAE, with further market launches expected across the region over the next 6 months.
The award-winning Swift® System provides Dermatologists and Aesthetic Doctors with a new, precise, and effective procedure for benign skin lesions. Swift® is currently available in clinics across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and has been used in almost 200,000 treatments since it was launched in 2016.
The Swift® treatment works by delivering a highly controlled dose of energy into the tissue, which creates heat and stimulates an immune response. This reduces the risks associated with destructive modalities and results in highly effective outcomes for stubborn skin.
Elie Helou, Swift® Partner for the Middle East, said, "I am thrilled to be working in partnership with Emblation to introduce Swift® in the Middle East. I believe that the introduction of this award-winning technology will complement the high standards of medical care already available in the region.
The Swift System will give healthcare practitioners the confidence to provide successful treatment for skin lesions and allow them to widen their treatment offering."
Stella Zervos, EMEA VP of Sales for Emblation, commented, "Our strategic partnership with Neomed Trading marks an essential milestone in Emblation's expansion plans for the Middle East. Elie's expertise and focused approach augment Swift's value proposition to our clinics and dermatologists in the region."
About Neomed Trading
Neomed is partnering with Emblation to launch, promote, and service Dermatologists, Aesthetic Doctors, and Podiatrists across the Middle East and North African regions. Serving the UAE directly, Emblation will also be seeking distributors for a number of regions as further regulatory approvals for Swift® are obtained.
Neomed was founded in 2021 by Elie Helou following twenty-plus years of experience in the medical and aesthetic sector. Neomed offers a state-of-the-art business solution for medical centres, organisations, and suppliers in the middle east. They provide the healthcare market with superior quality services, products, solutions and introduce new and innovative technology.
About Emblation
Emblation is an award-winning medical technology company, revolutionising the way microwave energy is used in healthcare. Started in 2007 by co-founders and inventors behind the technology, Gary Beale (Chief Executive Officer) and Eamon McErlean (Chief Technology Officer), Emblation's aim is to improve on traditional treatments using the unique advantages microwaves deliver – accurate, repeatable procedures, and better clinical outcomes.
Emblation's technology is transforming the treatment of HPV infections globally and is widely used in Dermatology, Podiatry and Oncology, with several disruptive applications under development in associated fields of medicine.
