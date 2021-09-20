TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month
Embrace Circle to Gather in Tucson, AZ to Remember Babies and Infants Lost
Genesis OB/GYN and Embrace Circle are hosting a free community-wide event…Gather to Remember Walk and Networking Opportunity on Saturday, October 19, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Children's Memorial Park off River west of Ina in Tucson. Families, friends, and baby loss professionals are encouraged and welcome to attend.
"When a baby dies, parents and families usually feel alone, isolated and overwhelmed. They often make decisions based on fear and shock. Genesis OB/GYN in collaboration with Embrace Circle. wants to end the isolationism and silence that surrounds the loss at any stage in pregnancy and beyond", notes Chris Sullivan, MD, Genesis OB/GYN.
During the month of October, throughout the world, people are called to honor and remember babies who died in miscarriage, stillbirth or other infant death as well as their surviving family members. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan declared this month to be a national month of awareness. Thousands across the U.S. worked to make this happen. Now the message has spread across the globe and there are events in many, many other countries during October; most are created by mothers and fathers, as well as professionals, who operate non-profit organizations, websites, support groups, or work in settings where they care for families who have lost a child.
"The community of bereaved and their families, work colleagues, pastors, nurses, doctors, counselors and funeral directors are invited to join us at this most profound and special event," according to Embrace Circle co-founders Dr. Stephanie Hedstrom and Sherokee Ilse, one of the original organizers of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
The event, which celebrates and raises awareness on the important topic of miscarriage, stillbirth, and other early child deaths, includes a time for Remembering and Honoring all Loved Babies 'Gone too soon', a short Walk to Remember around the park, memory-making activities and a chance for families to meet others who have experienced such a profound loss.
Register for the event at Meljoy363@gmail.com
Clinical Care Support Offers Healing and More
The Embrace Circle and Genesis OB/GYN are collaborating to bring immediate awareness and care to families within hours of receiving the horrific news that their baby will die or has died. The emotional component and the questions about what happens next after receiving such news is often missing in clinical care until the family gets to the hospital.
Over the past 18 months, the Genesis OB/GYN and Embrace Circle teams have reached out immediately to hundreds of newly bereaved families with written material, memorial gifts, miscarriage kits where appropriate, and a phone/email contact with a Baby Loss Family Advisor/Loss Doula. This parent advocate helps with the next steps and offers guidance about how to navigate the emotions and practical aspects of welcoming baby and dealing with the loss. This can include how to tell the children and talk with family members, how to minimize regrets and create memories and ideas on how to plan an intentional and special good-bye. Families often reframe their attitudes from one of fear and lack of control to a place of making decisions based on the love they have for their son or daughter, no matter how small or short the pregnancy or life.
About: Embrace Circle Co-Founders:
Dr. Stephanie Hedstrom, Maternal Fetal Medicine, represents Genesis OB/GYN, and has long been an advocate for families – desiring for them the best care possible when their baby dies and seeking the best preparation and support for staff in these difficult situations. Her hope is that patients and families do not feel alone and have all of the resources necessary. Dr Hedstrom can be reached at Genesis Maternal Fetal Medicine, 520-392-7500.
Sherokee Ilse, a bereaved mother herself, is a nationally recognized expert, parent advocate, author and international speaker on helping families receive compassionate and wise care from the time they receive the sad news as well as in the days, weeks and years that follow. She has trained staff for almost four decades and co-facilitates the Genesis OB/GYN/Embrace Circle support group each month. While living in Minnesota, she founded a national baby loss organization and led the team who developed and helped carry out the push to make October Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. She co-founded Baby Loss Doulas and trains people to give compassionate, well-informed guidance, support in birth planning, companioning help at the hospital, and support and resource sharing after leaving the hospital. Contact Sherokee at (520) 818-3279 or sherokeeilse@protonmail.com to reach the co-founders of Embrace Circle or to find additional Baby Loss Advisor/Loss Doulas.
For more information, please contact: Meljoy363@gmail.com
Media Contact
Dr. Christopher Sullivan, Genesis Maternal Fetal Medicine, +1 5205916527, csullivan@genesisobgyn.net
Christopher Sullivan, Genesis OBGYN, PLLC, csullivan@genesisobgyn.net
