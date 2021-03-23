STAMFORD, Conn., Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairfield County orthodontic practice, Embrace Orthodontics, is pleased to announce the opening of their new location in Stamford, CT. The team at Embrace Orthodontics is committed to providing exceptional treatment results and total patient satisfaction by using state-of-the-art technology, and their Stamford location allows them to expand these services to new patients.
"We're proud to offer boutique orthodontics and our signature concierge-like services to residents of Stamford," says Dr. Emily Driesman. "But even more than that, we're excited to welcome new patients to our practice and form lasting personal relationships."
The new location in Stamford has all of the same technology used by the Embrace Orthodontics team in Westport, including an iCAT FLX Cone Beam Scanner, iTero Elemental Digital Impressions, digital x-rays, and intraoral cameras. Patients can connect to the practice's free wi-fi service and see previews of their smiles after treatment is complete on a digital flat screen monitor.
Embrace Orthodontics in Stamford provides orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, and is currently accepting new patients. Contact the practice at 203-324-3121 to schedule an appointment for a consultation.
About Dr. Emily Driesman
Dr. Emily Driesman is a Board-Certified Orthodontist, an accomplishment that only one in three orthodontists achieves. Board-Certification represents a commitment to the highest level of orthodontic care, which is exactly what Dr. Driesman provides to each of her patients. She graduated in the top 10 percent of her class at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine before completing her residency in Orthodontics at New York University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Driesman has lived in Fairfield County for over 30 years and is an active member of the local community.
About Embrace Orthodontics
Embrace Orthodontics is a boutique orthodontic practice with locations in Westport and Stamford. The team at Embrace Orthodontics is passionate about creating healthy, functional, and beautiful smiles for children, teens, and adults. The practice offers a wide range of services, including Damon Braces, Invisalign, and InBrace lingual braces. To learn about Embrace Orthodontics or request an appointment, visit the website at https://www.westportortho.com, or call 203-227-6061 to schedule a visit to their new office at 61 Fourth Street, Stamford, CT 06905.
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
