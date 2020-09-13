EMD Serono Advances Oncology Portfolio and Pipeline with New and Long-term Data in Multiple Cancers at ESMO 2020

· New analyses from Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 study of BAVENCIO®* assess efficacy across subgroups, patient-reported outcomes and exploratory biomarkers in advanced urothelial cancer · Overall efficacy data, and analyses of brain metastases and HRQoL for tepotinib** from largest ongoing study in NSCLC harboring METex14 skipping · Long-term follow-up data for novel bifunctional fusion protein targeting TGF-b/PD-L1, bintrafusp alfa***, in NSCLC and BTC demonstrate continued durability of response