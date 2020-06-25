Not intended for UK-based media - Novel mechanism will be studied for the first time to potentially show a reduction in the inflammatory response that can lead to 'cytokine storm' in patients with Covid-19 pneumonia - TLR7 and TLR8 are innate immune sensors that detect single-stranded (ss) RNA from viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 - Results from the Phase II study expected by the end of 2020