MENDHAM, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMedEvents announces a new opportunity for healthcare professionals (HCPs) to optimize CME/CE time and budget regarding their allowances for continuing education and accreditation. Instead of budgeting their CME/CE allowance throughout the year, HCPs can now purchase an eMed REDEEM package that will assist in registration, tracking, and other career networking options. The professional also receives a gift card worth up to 50% of the purchase value, just for signing up.

eMedEvents is a market-leading online platform to host and attend CME/CE and other medical events, both live and in person. Now, you can take the budget allotted to you as a medical professional, purchase virtual or in-person event registrations, and be rewarded with an Amazon or Visa gift card. eMed REDEEM is a tiered-benefit program giving healthcare professionals more control over how they spend their CME/CE time and allowances.

"After creating eMedEvents, it was important for us to not only be a discovery platform, but also a true customized CME/CE planner in budgeting, providing, and maximizing these yearly CME/CE allowances for healthcare professionals," explains Priya Korrapati, eMedEvents Founder & CEO.

eMed REDEEM features access to the industry-leading CME/CE/MOC database from eMedEvents, a customized profile, personalized CME/CE tracking, calendar reminders, notifications of the latest materials or events added, and 24/7 customer support.

