WARREN, N.J., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergen-C® announced today the launch of the "Emerge Our Best" campaign to offer much-needed inspiration during this challenging time of isolation and missing loved ones, as well as to provide protective supplies and supportive resources for hard-working health workers on the frontlines. Emergen-C® is grounded in promoting everyday wellness and daily behaviors that create healthy habits and now, more than ever, is focused on aiding overall wellness and lending a hand to help others emerge their best.
Central to "Emerge Our Best" is the brand's commitment to help the community through this tough time. As the need for essential protective medical supplies grows, Emergen-C® is donating $500,000 to Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with medicine, medical supplies and health programs. The donation will help Americares deliver much needed protective supplies – masks, gowns, gloves and disinfectants – and provide skill-building workshops and emotional support for health workers.
"With so much strife and strain in our communities right now, we sought to help by providing support and essential supplies and Americares is the perfect partner to achieve that," Emergen-C® Brand Director, Karen Bouhadana said. "Emergen-C® promotes daily wellness and by helping health workers who are tirelessly committed to protecting us, we are doing our part to help the collective emerge our best from this trying time."
As a brand that many have turned to in good times and trying times, Emergen-C® is giving communities something to look forward to with the emotional and hopeful "Emerge Our Best" campaign video, which is inspired by moments in the hopefully near future when simple actions like holding hands, enjoying meals with friends and waiting in line will be commonplace physical connectors once again. The video will live online and on the campaign microsite, EmergeOurBest.com, which will also house details about the charitable donation and a program enabling site visitors to encourage others to emerge their best by inviting friends and family to visit the site to be entered into the chance to win a gift card to be used to help support themselves, their loved ones or local businesses in their area.
"Frontline health workers need support now more than ever," said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. "We are incredibly thankful for the generous donation from Emergen-C®, which will help us provide critical protective gear and training to this essential workforce and allow them to continue their life-saving work."
About Emergen-C®
With more than 20 flavors and a variety of special formulas, Emergen-C® products offer a wide range of wellness benefits. From helping you get vitamins and minerals for immune support to maintaining your energy, Emergen-C® products are a delicious way to reach your everyday wellness goals. For further information please visit www.emergenc.com.
About Americares
Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches more than 90 countries, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine and medical supplies. Americares is the world's leading nonprofit provider of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.org.