 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Emerging Spain Diagnostic Testing Market: Supplier Shares by Test and Segment Sales Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the Spanish diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:

  • Blood Banking
  • Cancer
  • Chemistry
  • Coagulation
  • Drugs of Abuse
  • Endocrine
  • Hematology and Flow Cytometry
  • Immunoprotein
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • TDM

Contains 56 pages and 45 tables

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx4mrv

