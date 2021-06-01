IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics company, today announced their expansion plans in their quest to be the most trusted partner within cancer diagnostics. The plan includes the occupation of a state-of the-art laboratory which immediately increases the laboratory footprint by 400%. The move will support the growing demand for Anatomic Pathology and FISH testing and will accelerate the company's launch of Molecular services
"We feel fortunate to have found such an exceptional location to call home. Our new laboratory will help us continue to grow and innovate in order to keep pace with our clients' needs" says CEO, Robert Embree
Jason Allchin, the company's President, added "This move further cements our commitment to expand our services and be the most trusted partner within cancer diagnostics."
The new laboratory, located in Irvine, CA, includes a custom cleanroom and automated liquid handlers to enable the launch of Molecular assays beginning in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, the Anatomic Pathology and FISH laboratory space has substantially expanded to accommodate the new equipment and employees needed to meet the projected test volumes.
About EmeritusDX
EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostics company that is driven by our obsession to continuously improve patient care. Within our CLIA certified laboratory, our expertise is in delivering diagnostic laboratory services as well as effectively supporting the custom research and clinical trial markets. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.
