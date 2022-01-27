IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company, today announced the launch of UTIDX™, a PCR based test used for the diagnosis and treatment of Urinary Tract Infections (UTI). The test includes the top 31 uropathogens associated with UTIs, 24 known Antibiotics Resistance Genes, and the phenotypic evaluation of Antibiotic Sensitivity to the 18 most appropriate antibiotics.
"We are proud to launch UTIDX™ and feel strongly about the value this test will bring to our clients. When you can provide more accurate results, with better treatment options, and quicker turnaround, it is a win-win-win for patients and the healthcare community" says CEO, Robert Embree.
The turnaround time for UTIDX™ is 24-48 hours compared to traditional microbiology that has a 3-5 day turnaround time. Additionally, studies have demonstrated that traditional urine culture misses up to 20% of UTI-positive patients.
"There has been a substantial gap in patient care for quite some time and we are excited to provide this solution" added Embree. UTIDX™ is currently available and you can learn more by visiting http://www.emeritusdx.com/services.
About EmeritusDX
EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostic and information company. Our expertise is in delivering actionable clinical information. Within our world-class laboratory, we perform testing that guides the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call 800-959-2846 or email cs@emeritusdx.com
Media Contact
Conrad Opus I, EmeritusDX, +1 800-959-2846, jallchin@emeritusdx.com
SOURCE EmeritusDX