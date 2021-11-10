NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eminent Consulting started as a small scale recruiting and consulting service for Middle Tennessee and rapidly grew to become a go-to source of premier talent for healthcare facilities around the country. As the company continues to grow and move into new lines of service, they have decided to rebrand in order to firmly establish their vision for the future. With every new business relationship, the company seeks to incorporate Loyalty and Trust, the core principles and Latin translation for their new name, Fidé.
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Fidé works with a wide range of clients and talented professionals. Fidé grew their business by providing invaluable travel nurses to healthcare facilities around the country using their Crisis Response staffing model to supply nurses in rapid time. Clients in New York City were sent 175 nurses in just 48 hours when they needed ICU and Med Surg RNs to help face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar staffing achievements have been accomplished in Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, and North Dakota as each state found itself in desperate need of qualified nurses.
In addition to healthcare professionals, Fidé provides both finance and IT talent to organizations in every industry. Their diverse advisory and leadership team provides a depth of knowledge for continued growth and development of the company.
