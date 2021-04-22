NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vanguard Network today announced that Tenneco General Counsel Tom Sabatino will join ethicist Dr. Arthur Caplan in its April 28 forum for General Counsels.
The Vanguard General Counsel Network is in its third year as a unique leadership and networking program for GCs. It is part of the broader Vanguard Network, building high performance leadership with a membership of C-Suite executives
Art Caplan and Tom Sabatino will begin with a fireside chat and dialogue around the ethical and legal implications of COVID and other critical challenges for General Counsels with GCs from multiple sectors. Then, the participants will break into small groups for an extended simulation around formulating vaccination policy for a global company.
The Forum is sponsored by Debevoise and Plimpton LLP.
Ken Banta, founder and principal of Vanguard will lead the candid, off the record discussion.
Mr. Sabatino is currently executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Tenneco. Previous GC positions have included Aetna, Walgreens, Hertz, Schering-Plough and United Airlines. He is also co-chair of the Vanguard Network.
Dr. Arthur Caplan, a veteran Vanguard faculty member, is the founding director of the NYU Langone Division of Medical Ethics. Dr. Caplan's recent work includes:
- Advising the WHO on compassionate care
- Working with the US Conference of Mayors on reopening sports and recreation facilities
- Running a team watching vaccine development— and the anti-vaccination contingent
- Guiding a health system on equitable distribution of scarce resources
"Virtually every day, GCs are confronted with critical decisions around business ethics - including whether the issue is in fact an ethical one, and also whether it is a matter for the GC," said Mr. Sabatino. "COVID presents a whole new set of challenges in this area, and I look forward to exploring them with Dr. Caplan and my fellow GCs."
The online session will take place on April 28 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm ET. GCs can request an invitation here.
The Vanguard Network supports C-suite members -- including General Counsels -- in strengthening their leadership capabilities. "We regularly host high level dialogues that focus on real-world challenges, with candid discussions about what works -- and what doesn't -- in leadership," said Ken Banta, founder and principal of the Vanguard Network.
The Caplan-Sabatino conversation is one of an array of membership benefits of the Vanguard Network, which organizes events, publishes content and connects C-suite leaders. C-Suite leaders who would like to attend the Forum, and explore membership in the Vanguard Network, are invited to find out more here.
The Vanguard Network helps senior leaders transform themselves and their organizations to drive high performance. Ken Banta is a top management advisor who works with CEOs and senior executives on leadership, organizational transformation and corporate positioning. Ken has helped to lead eleven successful global transformations and turnarounds, and has advised on many more. He writes regularly for HBR and is a Contributing Author of "HBR's 10 Must Reads for CEOs."
In addition to Caplan, Vanguard's roster of more than 100 advisors and session leaders includes legendary CEO David Pyott, Ashley McEvoy (J&J), Cameron Durrant, (Humanigen), and Dave King, former Chairman, CEO and President of LabCorp and now Operating Partner - Healthcare and Pritzker Private Capital.
For more information about the Vanguard Group for Leadership, visit https://www.thevanguardnetwork.com.
Contact
Irene Silber
Associate Principal
The Vanguard Group for Leadership
(612) 516-6068
Media Contact
Irene Silber, The Vanguard Group, +1 6125166068, irene@vanguardgroup.nyc
SOURCE The Vanguard Group