BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, has been revealed by Inc. magazine today as No. 96 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are so pleased to be named to this year's Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list. This is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of the EMMA International team for being on the forefront of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and the advancement of innovations in Life Sciences," said Carmine Jabri, Ph.D., EMMA International's CEO.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About EMMA International
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. is a global leader in FDA compliance consulting. We focus on quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Medical Device, Combination Products, and Diagnostics industries.
