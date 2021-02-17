BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emmanuel Baptist Church (EBC), which was the first house of worship in the nation to host a cannabis conference, is partnering once again with Women Grow LLC., the largest professional network in the cannabis industry, to offer a FREE online event exploring the opportunities and potential of legal cannabis and hemp careers in the Tri-State area.
The inaugural Business of Cannabis Summit took place in 2019, with 400 people in attendance and over 60 speakers. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the summit, Women Grow continued to host additional workshops at EBC, inviting speakers from across the Tri-state. Adhering to state guidelines, this year's event will be held virtually and with a new spin. Speakers and taped conversations will kick off the event on the evening of Friday, February 19th, followed by a full day of panels and presentations from industry leaders on Saturday, February 20th. Aiming to help Black and Latinx communities enter the burgeoning legal cannabis and hemp industries, this summit will be a resource for those at the starting point.
"I am grateful for and humbled by how God orchestrated connecting EBC with Women Grow," said Rev. Anthony L. Trufant, EBC executive pastor, author, and nationally noted church development consultant. "Though unorthodox, our partnership has been successful at addressing the health disparities and economic discrimination that haunt and hurt communities of color, in general, and blacks, in particular. EBC and Women Grow may be unlikely partners. Still, our collaborative experiment points a way forward for those who wish to add strategic planning and shifting public policy to their prayers and protest."
This FREE livestream event will bring business leaders, industry experts, and advocates together to discuss topics ranging from social justice to winning a license and creating products to reinvesting in communities.
"Underrepresented communities want to be a part of this industry but often lack access to the options available to them. These hosted discussions are meant to be a resource for creating entry points through actionable steps," said Gia Morón, President of Women Grow and who is also a member of EBC. "We are grateful to continue this partnership with Emmanuel Baptist Church and Rev Trufant. As Black entrepreneurs in the legal cannabis market, we have tried to connect with faith leaders for some time to invite this conversation. EBC opened its doors to us, allowing us to have these critical talks to help the community better understand the responsible uses of cannabis as a medicine and its potential as a business. All it takes is one YES to help generate change."
Viewers can expect to see elected officials, advocates, business owners, and entrepreneurs for a mix of taped conversations and live discussions. Featured speakers include Niambe Tosh, daughter of reggae legend Peter Tosh, Drug Policy Alliance Executive Director Kassandra Frederique, and industry entrepreneurs including Wanda James, the first Black person to open a licensed adult-use dispensary (Simply Pure), and Dr. Chanda Macias, the first Black woman to open a licensed medical marijuana dispensary (National Holistic Healing Center) and who also serves as CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare, partners with Southern University, the first HBCU in the country with a cannabis license and CBD products.
Other topics to be discussed during the summit include:
- Adult-use legalization in New York and New Jersey
- How to start a cannabis business
- Careers in cannabis
- Creating CBD hemp products
- Trademarking your cannabis business
- Investing in cannabis stocks and businesses
- Majoring in cannabis (college/continuing education programs)
- Understanding land use and cannabis real estate
- How cannabis can reinvest in our communities
Additional sponsors of the 2021 Business of Cannabis Summit include Curaleaf, Etain, Columbia Care, Zelira Therapeutics, Cresco Labs, Keystone Canna Remedies, Nicole Monroe Designs, and GVM Communications.
To register for this free event, visit https://thebusinessofcannabis2021.eventbrite.com
