ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes today announced that it was ranked as the seventh largest biosciences employer in the greater Washington area. The ranking is compiled annually by the Washington Business Journal.
Emmes reported revenues of $125 million in 2019 and has more than 750 employees globally. More than 675 employees work in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
The company is expecting to hire nearly 70 new employees to support new and expanded clinical research projects. This represents an increase of approximately 10 percent of its area-wide workforce. The positions include clinical operations staff, biostatisticians, bioinformatics experts, project control analysts, project managers, data management staff, technical writers, clinical research auditors, and proposal manager. The company has offices in Rockville, MD, Frederick, MD and Tysons Corner, VA. Emmes continues to maintain a robust teleworking environment.
"We provide the backbone of support to both government and biopharmaceutical companies involved in developing treatments and vaccines associated with a wide range of diseases and disorders," said Dr. Anne Lindblad, president and chief executive officer. "Our operational, data management, regulatory, safety, statistical and data analysis support for clinical trials and human health research is highly valued, and the result is continued growth. This means promoting employees, giving people more opportunities for job expansion and flexibility, and adding new staff."
Dr. Lindblad noted that three new executives have joined the leadership team since November: a chief business officer, vice president of clinical operations, and chief medical officer. Two new business development directors were just hired. The company also promoted three employees to the position of vice president.
About Emmes
Emmes is a leading Contract Research Organization working with both public and private sector organizations. We collaborate with our clients to produce valued, trusted scientific research, and our team members are passionate about making a difference in the quality of human health. Emmes has supported more than a thousand studies across a diverse range of diseases since our formation in 1977. Our research is contributing to a healthier world. For more information, visit the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.