BALTIMORE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 crisis, emocha Mobile Health has implemented a remote monitoring service powered by human engagement to support health systems including Johns Hopkins Medicine and LifeBridge Health-affiliated hospitals. emocha uses short, asynchronous video check-ins to identify, track, and manage symptoms of healthcare professionals who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and ensuring their safety and availability is critical. The virus is spreading rapidly across the globe with more than 35,350 confirmed cases in the United States as of March 23. As a result, this highly infectious and novel disease requires strategies to protect the public's health and to slow the rate of transmission. emocha has decided to immediately scale-up services and assist overburdened hospitals by protecting and supporting the most critical part of our healthcare delivery system: healthcare professionals. As pressure on the healthcare workforce intensifies, the overwhelming rate of cases stresses capacity while putting healthcare professionals, and their patients, at an increased risk of exposure and possible infection.
"During this worldwide emergency, protecting our healthcare workers is a national emergency," says Sebastian Seiguer, CEO of emocha. "Occupational health professionals are overwhelmed, which is why we offer both the essential data capture as well as direct communication between our engagement team and affected employees."
emocha supports and monitors exposed and infected healthcare professionals using a brief, asynchronous video symptoms check-in. Occupational Health identifies exposed healthcare professionals (HCPs) and securely provides their data to emocha in bulk at the start of the program, or on-the-fly based on exposures. HCPs log into emocha daily to report symptoms, take their temperature, and record a short video. emocha's Patient Solutions team reviews each submission promptly and answers questions or concerns through a 2-way secure chat, routing urgent matters or symptoms to Occupational Health. As the crisis progresses, it becomes increasingly urgent to be able to quickly identify symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, whether infected or exposed, through effective reporting.
A medication adherence solution that leverages human engagement and technology to support patients at every dose, emocha has used a version of its platform to monitor public health outbreaks since 2015. emocha is used by hundreds of public health experts each day to monitor tuberculosis patients using virtual check-ins, with the number growing exponentially as public health officials move in-person visits to scalable, asynchronous video. During the Ebola crisis, emocha's technology was leveraged to monitor all travelers who entered the State of Maryland from affected areas. An expert in remote healthcare monitoring, emocha serves over 300 public health departments nationwide.
About emocha Mobile Health
emocha empowers every patient to take every dose of medication through video technology and scalable human engagement. Patients use a smartphone application to video record themselves taking their medication. Providers or emocha Adherence Coaches use a secure web portal to assess adherence and engage with patients. The platform is being used by public health departments, clinical trials, hospitals, health centers, and managed care organizations to radically improve medication adherence for patients with tuberculosis, opioid use disorder, hepatitis C, diabetes, and other chronic and infectious diseases. Learn more at www.emocha.com.